Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections Day 6: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer continues its disappointing run, nets Rs 35 lakh on Wednesday

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, recorded another drop on Wednesday. The survival thriller drama collected Rs. 30-35 lakh on Day 6, as per estimates. The running cume of Tu Yaa Main has reached Rs. 4.10 crore nett in 6 days. It is likely to close its opening week around Rs. 4.35 crore to Rs. 4.50 crore nett.

Since the movie hasn't left with much fuel, it won't be able to survive in the second week, when a couple of new releases, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi are coming. Tu Yaa Main is looking for a finish around Rs. 5 crore nett or so at the Indian box office.

Though the movie opened to slightly better word-of-mouth than its rival release, O'Romeo, however, that wasn't enough. Had the movie recieved support from the audience, things could have been a bit better. Tu Yaa Main also suffered due to lack of awareness among the audience and its remake tag. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can impress the audience during its digital release.

Box office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 60 lakh Saturday Rs. 1.50 crore Sunday Rs. 80 lakh Monday Rs. 40 lakh Tuesday Rs. 45 lakh Wednesday Rs. 35 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 4.10 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The creature/horror survival thriller movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri continue to surprise on Tuesday, Nets Rs. 37 Cr in 5 days