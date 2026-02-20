Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections Opening Week: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer fails to gain traction, targets Rs 5 crore finish

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, collected Rs. 35 lakh on its Day 7, maintaining a steady run. The running of Tu Yaa Main has reached Rs. 4.25 crore nett at the box office in its opening week.

The movie failed to impress the audience, which is why it didn't see any sort of growth at the box office. The Adarsh Gourav starrer is looking to finish its theatrical run around Rs. 5 crore or so, depending on how it holds during its the second week.

Based on the current trends, the survival thriller will not able to survive against the upcoming two releases: Do Deewane Sheher Mein and Assi. Though these are small size films, still they might push Tu Yaa Main out of the cinemas.

Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, Tu Yaa Main suffered majorly due to no star face and then because of its mixed reviews. Moreover, audience now considers such movies as OTT films. The makers need to elongate the 8-week OTT window to somewhere around 6 months to save the dying business of such small/mid-budgeted films.

Box office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 60 lakh Saturday Rs. 1.50 crore Sunday Rs. 80 lakh Monday Rs. 40 lakh Tuesday Rs. 45 lakh Wednesday Rs. 35 lakh Thursday Rs. 35 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 4.25 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The creature/horror survival thriller movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri drops on Wednesday, nears Rs. 40 Cr in six days