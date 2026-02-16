Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collections Opening Weekend: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's film is a wash out, nets under Rs 3 crore

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, witnessed a big drop of 50 percent on Sunday over Valentine's Day. This is a significant dip, compared to the other releases. The movie added only Rs. 75 lakh to the tally on its first Sunday (Day 3), wrapping its opening weekend at Rs. 2.85 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, Tu Yaa Main isn't left with much fuel now, as the Sunday drop has almost sealed its fate. Though the movie has met with slightly better word-of-mouth than its rival release, O’Romeo, which means there is some hope if it keeps on luring the audience for a long run. However, that is not an easy task, especially for a no-star film.

As of now, the creature/horror survival thriller won't be able to ‘survive’ at the box office. Let's see if it can surprise on the weekdays and gain some respectable traction by the end of its theatrical run.

Box Office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 60 lakh 2 Rs. 1.50 crore 3 Rs. 75 lakh Total Rs. 2.85 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main movie follows the survival story of a young modern couple against a crocodile. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi. The track record remained quite low as per business perspective. It will be interesting to see how his latest directorial performs at the box office.

