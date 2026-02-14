Tu Yaa Main Day 1 Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer takes low start, rakes in Rs 60 lakh day 1

Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, opened on a dull note at the box office. As per estimates, the horror survival thriller netted around Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh on its opening day in India.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie should aim for a good spike on Valentine's Day. Though it's not a holiday, still it is a slightly lucrative day as per business perspective. Since Tu Yaa Main targets Gen Z and the young urban audience, it might help to gain some good traction. The opening weekend of Tu Yaa Main is likely to be around Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 crore, depending on how it grows on Saturday and Sunday.

The survival thriller is clashing with a relatively bigger film, O’Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor. The movie has comparatively lesser screen count due to no star value. However, it might see a respectable run if it manages to grow with mouth publicity.

So far, Tu Yaa Main met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience, which might be concerning for the makers. However, the relief is that it got better reviews than its rival release, which might help it in the long run.

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main movie follows the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly crocodile. Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanusali Studios, the film is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs over the weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

