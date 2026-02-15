Tu Yaa Main Day 2 Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer records 60 percent spike on Valentine's Day

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer, Tu Yaa Main, registered a good jump of 60 percent on its second day, thanks to Valentine's Day. After taking an opening of Rs. 60 lakh, the movie added Rs. 1.65 crore on its Day 2, bringing the total cume to Rs. 2.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, its biz jumped by 2.5x but at the starting point of Rs. 60 lakh, it could have taken a bigger Valentines Day surge. If Sunday could trend well, it may have a chance but growing on Valentines Day is probably a tough ask. Based on the current trends, the opening weekend of Tu Yaa Main is likely to be in the vicinity of Rs. 3.20 to Rs. 3.50 crore, depending on Day 3 trends.

The creature/horror survival thriller is clashing with a relatively bigger film, O’Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor. That said, it has comparatively lesser screen count due to no star value attached to it. However, it might see a respectable run if it manages to stay strong on weekdays with mouth publicity.

Box Office collection of Tu Yaa Main is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 60 lakh 2 Rs. 1.65 crore Total Rs. 2.25 crore

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main movie follows the survival story of a young modern couple against a crocodile. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020) and Dange (2024) in Hindi. The track record remained quite low as per business perspective. It will be interesting to see how his latest directorial performs at the box office.

