Tu Yaa Main Final Box Office Collections: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's film turns FLOP, to close theatrical run at Rs 7.50 crore

Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The survival thriller drama debuted with Rs 90 lakh and went on to collect around Rs. 4.25 crore nett. The movie further witnessed a sharp decline of 60 per cent in the second week and collected around Rs. 1.70 crore.

The movie showed a better hold in the third week, when it collected Rs. 1.05 crore, registering a dip of 38 per cent from the previous week. The Adarsh Gourav starrer added Rs. 30 lakh to the tally in the first five days of the fourth week, bringing its total cume to Rs. 7.30 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios, Tu Yaa Main has no fuel left. It is taking its last few breaths. That said, the survival thriller is looking to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 7.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. Though the movie met with decent word-of-mouth, it couldn't see the same kind of response at the ticket window. That said, Tu Yaa Main turned out to be a flop at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can gain acceptance during its OTT release.

Box office collections of Tu Yaa Main are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 4.25 crore Week 2 Rs. 1.70 crore Week 3 Rs. 1.05 crore Week 4 Rs. 0.30 crore (5 days) Total Rs. 7.30 crore (est.)

For the unversed, Tu Yaa Main revolves around the survival story of a young modern couple against a deadly creature. The creature/horror survival thriller movie is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who previously helmed Wazir (2016), Taish (2020), and Dange (2024) in Hindi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film keeps momentum going in advance, tops Rs. 13 Cr for previews