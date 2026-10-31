Udta Teer 2nd Friday Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy enters Week 2 with GOOD hold, nears Rs 35 crore mark

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its 2nd Friday. That's a 25 per cent drop from the opening Friday. That's a good hold for the film.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the spy comedy drama took its 8-day theatrical cume to Rs. 32.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to make a sum of Rs. 7 to 9 crore in its second weekend, which will take its cume closer to the Rs. 40 crore mark.

Udta Teer has a couple more days to gain traction before Ramayana arrives in cinemas. That said, the movie is set to end its entire run around Rs. 38 to 42 crore nett or so. It will be less than Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 32.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One has Excellent Advance Sales Overseas: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer poised for USD 20M+ opening weekend