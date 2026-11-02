Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy collects Rs 11 crore in 2nd Weekend, nets Rs 41 crore in 10 days

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, collected Rs. 4.25 crore on its second Sunday, closing its second weekend at Rs. 11 crore. That's a 40 per cent drop from the opening weekend. The running cume of the soy comedy drama now stands at Rs. 41 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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It's a decent run so far, but the opening itself was too low, and the film never really recovered from that. Reaching Rs. 50 crore will depend on whether it collects something after Ramayana releases in cinemas this Thursday. However, that won't change anything, as the film will still be a flop, but it has almost no expectations, so to end with over Rs. 50 crore nett will be some consolation.

After Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Let's see if the upcoming family romantic drama can bring fortune back for Khurrana at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 41.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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