Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer collects Rs 1.10 crore on 2nd Wednesday, nets Rs 45 crore in 13 days

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, collected Rs. 1.10 crore on its second Wednesday. That's a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its second week's cume to Rs. 15 crore in 6 days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 30 crore, the running cume of the film reached Rs. 45 crore in 13 days.

Backed by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions, the movie is all set to face Ramayana from today onwards, which means it will close its entire theatrical run very soon. It is likely to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 47 to 49 crore or so, depending on how it performs in the coming days.

Udta Teer turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The consolation is that there weren't many expectations attached to the film, so in that case, it fared decently well.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 45.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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