Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer grows well on Saturday, Nets Rs. 11 Cr in two days

Udta Teer nearly doubled on its second day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 7-7.25 crore nett approx. That brings its two-day cumulative box office collections to Rs. 11 crore nett approx. There should be some growth today as well, but since the film is outperforming in the bigger urban centres, it might not get as big a Sunday as comedy films normally do. The first weekend should be around Rs. 19 crore nett, but if somehow Sunday surprises and pushes it closer to Rs. 20 crore nett, that would be better.

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The big growth on the second day implies that the film has found some acceptance. The opening was low, but this growth gives it some chance. It's not going to be easy, as there is still a lot of work to do. What it needs to do is consolidate on Sunday and then, more importantly, hold super steady on weekdays. There is one open week for the film, but likely not much will come after that with the arrival of Ramayana: Part One.

Pre-pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana was a budding star at the box office, as he not only delivered consecutive hits but was also forming some initial value as well. Unfortunately, the box office landscape has changed post-pandemic, and the biggest victim of that is probably Ayushmann Khurrana. Had this film taken some initial of, say, Rs. 7-8 crore nett on the first day, it would have sailed through and may have even emerged as a HIT.

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The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 11.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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