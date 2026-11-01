Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy collects Rs. 4 crore on 2nd Saturday, approaches Rs. 40 crore mark

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, collected Rs. 4 crore on its 2nd Saturday, up 45 per cent from the previous day. The movie took its second weekend's cume to Rs. 6.75 crore in two days. It is heading to close this weekend around the Rs. 9 to 10 crore mark.

Currently standing at Rs. 36.75 crore, the movie is expected to wind up this weekend at the Rs. 40 crore mark or so. From there on, it will have a couple of more days left before Ramayana arrives and grabs all the screens. That said, the spy comedy, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is heading to wrap up its entire run under the Rs. 45 crore mark. It will be less than Ayushmann Khurrana's last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The movie turned out to be an underperformer at the box office. Had the film received a wholeheartedly positive reception, it would have seen a good surge in its collections.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 36.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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