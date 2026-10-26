Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy records fair hold on 1st Monday, nets Rs 22 crore in 4 days

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, collected Rs. 3 crore on its first Monday. That's a 20 per cent drop from the opening day. The running cume of Udta Teer reached Rs. 22 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer should aim for a strong run to end its theatrical run on a healthy note. It will be interesting to see if the film could sustain at this level for the next nine days before Ramayana arrives. If the film manages to gain good traction in the 2nd week, maybe it could retain some shows during Diwali week and bring in some collection. That could actually be a good thing. But that won't be an easy task.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer garnered mixed reception among the audience. Had the film met with positive reception, it would have recorded promising growth. So far, its performance is decent. Its fate will depend on how it trends in the next few days.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 22.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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