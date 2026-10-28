Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy shows no spike on Tuesday, collects Rs 25 crore in 5 days

Udta Teer remained flat on its first Tuesday, adding just Rs. 3 crore to the tally, despite affordable ticket rates. This isn't a good indication. The Monday hold was good, but this tuesday being flat has set the trend off. There was a minor holiday on Monday; maybe that is why the hold was better.

The running cume of Udta Teer reached the Rs. 25 crore nett mark in its 5 days of theatrical run. The Ayushmann Khurrana needs stronger trends ahead in order to have a chance at the box office. Based on current trends, the movie is heading for a finish around Rs. 35 to 40 crore nett in India.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer garnered mixed reception among the audience. Had the film met with positive reception, it would have recorded promising growth. So far, its performance is decent. Its fate will depend on how it trends in the next few days.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 25.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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