Udta Teer Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy wraps first week at Rs 30 crore

Udta Teer maintained a steady run on its first Thursday, collecting Rs. 2.50 crore. The spy comedy drama wrapped up its first week at Rs. 30 crore nett at the Indian box office. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the movie should aim for a good spike in the second weekend and then a strong hold further.

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The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer is likely to close its theatrical run with the arrival of Ramayana this Diwali. It is heading to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 40 crore nett mark. That will be an underwhelming end for the film. Udta Teer is expected to close its theatrical run behind Ayushmann's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer garnered mixed reception among the audience. Had the film met with positive reception, it would have recorded promising growth.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 30.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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