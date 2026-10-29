Udta Teer Day 6 Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy dips by 15 per cent on Wednesday, collects Rs 27.50 crore in 6 days

Udta Teer collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its first Wednesday, registering a 15 per cent drop from an already low Tuesday. That too, came after a Buy-One-Get-One offer yesterday. The movie took its 6-day theatrical cue to Rs. 27.50 crore. It is expected to close its first week at Rs. 30 crore or so.

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Considering how the film is performing, it is heading for a finish around Rs. 35 to 40 crore nett at the Indian box office. That will be even short of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's last release, Pati Patnu Aur Woh Do, which was itself a flop.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer garnered mixed reception among the audience. Had the film met with positive reception, it would have recorded promising growth. Its fate will depend on how it trends in the next few days until Ramayana arrives.

The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 27.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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