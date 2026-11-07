Udta Teer Final Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer set to close theatrical run at Rs 45.50 crore in India
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer, directed by Aakash Kaushik, turned out to be a Flop venture at the box office.
Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie started its box office run with Rs. 3.75 crore nett in India and went on to collect around Rs. 30 crore in its first week. It further dropped by almost 50 per cent in the second week, adding Rs. 15.20 crore to the tally. This took its running cume of 14-day theatrical run to Rs. 45.20 crore nett, domestically.
The movie collected just Rs. 20 lakh on Thursday as its showcasing was dropped heavily to nearly 200 shows due to the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. From here on, it is expected to add barely a crore. That said, the movie is heading to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 45.50 crore to 46 crore nett at the Indian box office.
It is lower than Ayushmann Khurrana's last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Had there been no Ramayana, it would have taken its finale to nearly Rs. 50-55 crore. Though it would not have changed its fate, which is a FLOP. One of the major reasons why it failed at the box office is mixed word-of-mouth.
The day-wise box office collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 7.25 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 0.20 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 45.20 cr.
(Rs. 46 cr final exp.)
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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