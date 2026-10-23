Udta Teer Opening Day Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer spy comedy collects Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer minted around Rs. 3.50 to 4.00 crore nett on its opening day, as per estimates. The film had a good first trailer, although the second trailer felt a bit too spoofy. That's not the reason the opening is low; it's just that there was no initial value for the film.

It's a Saturday film. If the film manages to take a good jump and collect over Rs. 6 crore on its Day 2, followed by another good hold on Day 3, then it might have a chance at sustaining its theatrical run until Ramayana releases. The way it opened in the morning, it seemed like a Rs. 3 crore start, but the business picked up relatively well enough from the evening shows.

The one positive for Udta Teer is that it opened better than Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's previous film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was a sequel. The spy comedy garnered a mixed reception among the audience, which is concerning for its box office fate. Directed by Akash Kaushik, Udta Teer should aim for miraculous growth for a chance at the box office.

It will be interesting to see whether Udta Teer can turn the tables in its favor with its trends in the coming days or not.

Apart from the main leads, the quirky spy comedy drama also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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