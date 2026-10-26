Udta Teer Opening Weekend Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy collects Rs 19 crore in 3 days - Decent trend

Udta Teer minted Rs. 8 crore on its first Sunday, recording a nominal growth of 10 per cent on Day 3. The jump should have been better. The running cume of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer reached Rs. 19 crore in its opening weekend at the Indian box office. That's a decent weekend debut for the film.

There is one open week for the film, but likely not much will come after that with the arrival of Ramayana: Part One. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 25 crore or so. The word-of-mouth among the audience is mixed. Had the film struck the right chords with the audience, it would have seen massive growth at the box office.

Pre-pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana was a budding star at the box office, as he not only delivered consecutive hits but was also forming some initial value as well. Unfortunately, the box office landscape has changed post-pandemic, and the biggest victim of that is probably Ayushmann Khurrana. Had this film taken some initial of, say, Rs. 7-8 crore nett on the first day, it would have sailed through and may have even emerged as a HIT.

It will be interesting to see how Udta Teer performs further and how far it can go at the box office.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Udta Teer in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 19.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Advance Booking Update: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer sold 2 lakh tickets at national chains 10 days before release