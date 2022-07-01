JugJugg Jeeyo Opening Week Worldwide Box Office: Varun-Kiara starrer collects Rs 85 crore in 7 days

Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, that released in theatres on 24th June, 2022, opened to decent numbers on day 1 at the box office and it was followed by good growth on Saturday and Sunday, as the film recorded double digit figures on both days. The trend on the weekdays was reasonable, although it could have been better had Wednesday and Thursday shown better holds. The film has sustained at low levels laying the platform to grow in the second weekend.

The early estimates for JugJugg Jeeyo on Thursday are around Rs. 3.25 – 3.30 cr nett. The film has crossed the Rs. 50 cr nett threshold and the first week India total stands at around Rs. 51.80 cr nett. The second week is crucial for the film and if it grows strongly over the weekend, it can become a moderately successful venture, something that Bollywood has missed since the Covid-19 pandemic. A second weekend in excess of Rs. 12 cr nett, given that the film faces some local competition in its second week, should place the film in a good position to touch the Rs. 75 cr nett mark and emerge as the fourth highest Hindi grosser of the year, behind The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The first week worldwide gross total stands at around Rs. 85 cr with an all India gross of Rs 61.5 crore, and overseas gross around Rs 24 crore ($3 million). The film will comfortably cross the Rs. 100 cr worldwide mark over the second weekend and it is a fair result given that only three other Bollywood films this year have managed to do that in the first six months. After Kalank, this is another Varun Dhawan starrer to put up a show in the UK.



The movie is clearly faring like a Hollywood film in India, catering to the high end multiplexes and hence a spike in collections in the second weekend is certainly on cards. The genre has its limitations and a full fledged romantic comedy with the same ensemble cast and similar audience talk would have taken the film to a 100 crore nett total. Eventually, its a film around divorce, and the subject has the limitations of reaching out to a wider spectrum of audience, curtailing reach to just the top 8 cities.



The day-wise domestic nett box office of JugJugg Jeeyo is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 8.75 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 12 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 14.75 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 4.70 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 4.45 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 3.90 cr

Day 7 – Rs. 3.25 cr

Total: Rs. 51.80 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, can be watched a theatre near you.

