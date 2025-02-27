US Box Office: Captain America Brave New World records LOWEST 2nd Tuesday of the franchise; however, a SILVER LINING emerges

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its theatrical run with a mixed box office performance, registering the lowest second Tuesday discount day for a Captain America film. The film grossed USD 2.7 million on its second Tuesday in the U.S., marking a 57.1% drop from the previous Tuesday. This compares unfavorably to previous entries in the franchise, with The First Avenger earning USD 3.6 million (-53.8%), The Winter Soldier at USD 4.7 million (-32.3%), and Civil War pulling in USD 5.9 million (-56.9%).

However, a silver lining for Brave New World is that it has finally started outgrossing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in daily earnings, a sign that it could hold up better than expected in the coming weeks.

Comparing the film’s performance to past Presidents' Day releases, Brave New World is performing better than Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 2.3M, -58.7%) and Quantumania (USD 2.5M, -64.2%) but lags significantly behind Deadpool (USD 5.2M, -55.4%) and Black Panther (USD 10 million, -51.1%).

Brave New World has now reached a domestic total of USD 145.6 million. Projections suggest it could end its run between USD 195 million and USD 215 million in the U.S., depending on whether the lack of major competition over the next month stabilizes its box office holds.

For those unversed, the film stars Anthony Mackie, reprising his role as Sam Wilson, now taking up the mantle of Captain America. The film also features Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, and Liv Tyler returning as Betty Ross. Harrison Ford joins the MCU as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. Directed by Julius Onah, the film explores Wilson grappling with continuing the legacy of the shield while navigating political conspiracies and profound global threats.

Globally, Brave New World has grossed USD 293.9 million and is expected to enter the USD 300 million club by the end of the week. Though the number is not marginal, CapAm 4 will need anywhere between USD 380 to USD 420 million to break even, given its massive USD 180 million budget, not including marketing.