US Box Office: Captain America Brave New World registers FRANCHISE-LOW second Monday; Faces uphill battle

Marvel Studios’ latest installment, Captain America: Brave New World, is facing an uphill battle at the US box office, with the latest indicators suggesting that mixed word-of-mouth is impacting its performance. The film, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the titular superhero, has recorded the lowest second Monday earnings for a film in the franchise, grossing just USD 1.7 million.

Comparisons with previous Captain America entries are as follows: Captain America: The First Avenger earned USD 3.4 million on its second Monday, Captain America: The Winter Soldier raked in USD 3.5 million, and Captain America: Civil War led the franchise with USD 4.6 million on its respective second Monday. The steep 84.5% drop from its Presidents’ Day performance suggests a sharp decline in audience engagement for CapAm 4.

In the broader context of post-Presidents’ Day Monday drops, Brave New World’s decline is among the most significant. The film’s dip compares to Fifty Shades of Grey (76.4% with USD 1.8M), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (87.9% with USD 1.7M), Deadpool (77.4% with USD 4.5M), and Black Panther (79.8% with USD 8.1M).

Brave New World has amassed a USD 142.9 million US total and is projected to finish its domestic run between USD 195 million and USD 215 million. The lack of direct competition for the next month could play a crucial role in helping Brave New World reach the higher end of the estimate.

Advertisement

The film, for those unversed, follows Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into his role as the new Captain America, navigating political tensions and global threats. Harrison Ford joins the MCU as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, the President of the United States. Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns, The Leader, alongside Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Shira Haas as Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, and Carl Lumbly reprising his role as Isaiah Bradley.

While Marvel has had consistent success at the North American box office, Captain America: Brave New World’s performance will be closely watched in the coming weeks. If its weekend holds remain steady, it could land within projections; otherwise, with a sharply declining weekday trajectory, things will be difficult.