US Box Office: I’m Still Here surges toward USD 5 million, poised for HISTORIC Oscar weekend boost

Brazilian drama I’m Still Here is on the verge of making history at the U.S. box office, potentially becoming only the third Brazilian film to surpass the USD 5 million mark. As Oscar weekend approaches, the political biographical feature starring Fernanda Torres continues to gain momentum, grossing USD 85,000 on its sixth limited Tuesday discount day—a mere 9.6% drop from the previous Tuesday. The film benefited from the addition of 293 theaters last Friday, bringing its total count to 762 and pushing its U.S. cumulative gross to USD 4.4 million after 40 days.

Directed by Walter Salles and based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s 2015 memoir, the offering follows the story of Eunice Paiva, a mother and activist navigating the forced disappearance of her husband, rebel politician Rubens Paiva—played by Selton Mello—during Brazil’s military dictatorship. The film also stars legendary Fernanda Montenegro, Torres’ real-life mother, making the project even more significant within Latin American cinema history.

Since its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, I’m Still Here has received widespread acclaim, winning the Best Screenplay award. Critics have been particularly appreciative of Torres’ performance, which has been a driving force behind the film’s international success. The film was named one of the Top 5 International Films of last year by the National Board of Review and has been a formidable contender throughout awards season.

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January, Torres won Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama, while the film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. It went on to receive nominations in the same category at the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. The 97th Academy Awards proved to be historic for the film, as it became the first Brazilian movie to be nominated for Best Picture. Additionally, it is nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Actress for Torres.

If I’m Still Here secures a win at the Oscars this Sunday, it could catapult the film past the USD 5.9 million U.S. box office total of Central Station (1998), in which Montenegro delivered a memorable performance. For Torres, the success of I’m Still Here marks a career-defining moment, potentially surpassing the achievements of her own mother in international recognition.