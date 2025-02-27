US Box Office: Neon’s The Monkey DEFIES MIXED BUZZ, outpaces distributor's Anora and Immaculate, chasing Ferrari

Neon’s latest horror hit, The Monkey, has achieved a significant milestone at the U.S. box office, surpassing the total runs of Anora (USD 15.6 million) and Immaculate (USD 15.7 million). With a cumulative gross of USD 16.5 million, The Monkey now stands as Neon’s fifth highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market.

Despite receiving mixed word-of-mouth from audiences, The Monkey continues to show strong box office performance. On Tuesday’s discount day, the film raked in USD 1.5 million, marking a 48% increase from Monday. This also secured the film’s second-biggest Tuesday in Neon’s history behind Longlegs, which earned USD 3.1 million on a single Tuesday, representing a 17.4% difference.

The film, for those interested, is a comedy horror written and directed by Osgood Perkins, based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story of the same name. It stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood. The story follows two brothers whose lives are turned upside down by their father’s cursed toy monkey, which brings about random and horrific deaths.

Released theatrically in the United States on February 21, The Monkey has received largely balanced reviews from critics. The film has resonated particularly well with horror fans, fueling its strong box office momentum. With a production budget of USD 10–11 million, it has already grossed USD 21 million worldwide, solidifying its commercial success.

Looking ahead, The Monkey is poised to continue its strong performance, with Ferrari next in its sights on Neon’s all-time domestic box office chart. Given its steady weekday holds and favorable word-of-mouth within genre circles, the film could climb even higher in Neon’s rankings in the coming weeks.

With its blend of horror and dark comedy, The Monkey demonstrates Neon’s growing influence in the genre market. Its box office success further cements the indie distributor’s reputation for curating compelling and financially viable horror films. As the film maintains its momentum, it remains a standout in Neon’s 2025 slate, reinforcing the enduring appeal of Stephen King’s adaptations.

Have you caught the movie in theaters yet? Do let us know!