US Box Office: The Monkey Eyes USD 17M–22M Opening Weekend After Strong USD 1.9M Previews

Neon is gearing up for its second-biggest opening ever at the U.S. box office as its R-rated horror film The Monkey delivered a strong USD 1.9 million from Thursday previews. The film’s preview numbers place it among notable genre hits, matching Candyman while coming close to Smile’s USD 2M and Evil Dead Rise’s USD 2.5 million. It also outpaced other genre titles like Knock at the Cabin (USD 1.5M) and Old (USD 1.5M), signaling a promising start.

Industry projections had initially placed The Monkey’s opening weekend between USD 15M and USD 20M, but strong preview earnings suggest the film could exceed expectations and land in the USD 17M–USD 22M range. This would be an impressive feat, especially with Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World still playing in theaters, where it is expected to post a second-weekend haul of USD 30 million.

Directed by Osgood Perkins and based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story, The Monkey follows twin brothers Bill and Hal, who discover their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. Soon after, a series of gruesome deaths begin, leading them to discard the eerie toy and move on with their lives. However, as they grow apart over the years, the horror tied to the cursed monkey resurfaces.

The Monkey boasts a star-studded cast, including Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Adam Scott, Elijah Wood, and Sarah Levy. With its blend of supernatural horror and psychological thrills, The Monkey has captivated horror enthusiasts and King fans alike.

Neon has steadily built a reputation for disturbing yet compelling horror films (Titane, Longlegs, Possessor), and The Monkey looks set to reinforce that streak. If the film surpasses expectations, it could mark one of the studio’s most significant openings, trailing only behind its biggest hits.

With Captain America: Brave New World still drawing audiences, The Monkey faces competition but is proving its strength in its own niche. If strong word of mouth and early buzz continue, it could maintain solid legs beyond its opening weekend, cementing itself as a box office win for Neon.

As horror remains a reliable box office performer, The Monkey could join the ranks of recent genre successes, potentially setting the stage for one of the year’s standout R-rated supernatural thrillers.