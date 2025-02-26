US Box Office: The Monkey nears a NEON MILESTONE in under a week, Set to enter distributor’s TOP 5 highest-grossing list

Neon’s latest horror thriller, The Monkey, is making waves at the US box office, rapidly climbing the distributor’s all-time highest-grossing chart. In just five days, it is set to surpass Anora and Immaculate, securing a spot among Neon’s top five highest-grossing films domestically.

On Monday, the film collected USD 994,000, marking a 68% drop from Sunday. While this decline is noticeable, the film still managed to achieve the second-biggest Monday in Neon’s history, only trailing behind Longlegs, which raked in USD 2.7 million on its respective Monday with a smaller drop of 48.5%.

Despite mixed word-of-mouth reception from audiences, The Monkey continues to perform. As of Monday, the film’s total US earnings stood at USD 15 million. It was expected to surpass Anora’s USD 15.3 million and Immaculate’s USD 15.7 million by Tuesday night, claiming the No. 5 spot on the aforementioned Neon chart. Given the time difference between the States and India, we’ll be getting the said update a little late.

Neon’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films in the US:

Rank Year Film Domestic Gross (USD) 1 2019 Longlegs 74.3 Million 2 2024 Parasite 53.4 Million 3 2017 I, Tonya 30 Million 4 2023 Ferrari 18.6 Million 5 2024 Anora

Immaculate sits at No. 8 on the list.

Based on Stephen King’s short story, The Monkey has benefited from the horror genre’s ongoing box office resurgence, driven by a mix of nostalgia, compelling marketing, and audience intrigue. While some critics and viewers have given the film a lukewarm response, its earnings suggest sustained interest.

With no immediate competition in the genre, The Monkey is expected to maintain its box-office presence over the coming weeks. Whether it can crack Neon’s top 3 remains to be seen, but its rapid rise in just five days showcases the film’s box office potential.

The film stars Theo James, Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, Colin O’Brien, Christian Convery, and more in primary roles. It follows twin brothers who discover a mysterious wind-up monkey, unleashing a series of gruesome deaths that tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the cursed toy resurfaces, forcing the estranged siblings to confront its dark past before it claims more lives.