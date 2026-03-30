Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama grosses Rs 3 crore in 2nd weekend, cume hits Rs 73 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is now running in its final legs at the box office. The Telugu mass action drama, directed by Harish Shankar, could add just Rs. 3 crore to the tally in its second weekend, registering a sharp decline from the opening weekend.

Allied to its Rs. 70 crore cume of the first week, the 11-day total box office collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh now stands at Rs. 73 crore gross in India. The movie is likely to add one crore or more to the tally from here on and close its entire theatrical run at just the Rs. 75 crore mark, domestically.

That said, Ustaad Bhagat Singh turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. The audience outrightly rejected it as it failed to impress with its quality of content. The embarrassing part for the Pawan Kalyan starrer is that it couldn't even stand a chance against its rival release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in its own territory. Interestingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer dominated the Telugu box office from its first Monday onwards despite releasing on limited screens.

Day-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 35.50 crore 2 Rs. 10.50 crore 3 Rs. 10.50 crore 4 Rs. 8.00 crore 5 Rs. 2.00 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.15 crore 8 Rs. 0.85 crore 9 Rs. 0.90 crore 10 Rs. 1.10 crore 11 Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 73 crore

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the co-leads. The film also features R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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