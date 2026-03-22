Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama turns out a MISFIRE, grosses Rs 56 crore in 3 days

Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues to record a dull performance at the box office. The cop action mass drama opened with Rs. 35.50 crore on its opening day. It recorded a big drop on Day 2, adding Rs. 10.50 crore to the tally. It further remained flat on Saturday (Day 3) and took its first three-day cume to Rs. 56.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Yesterday, a Bollywood film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, beat the film in Telugu states by around 30 per cent, which is embarrassing for the Pawan Kalyan starrer. That said, the Harish Shankar directorial turned out to be a massive dud for the powerstar. It is expected to wash out on the weekdays themselves.

Day-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 35.50 crore 2 Rs. 10.50 crore 3 Rs. 10.50 crore Total Rs. 56.50 crore

Breaking down its collections, Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected around Rs. 50.50 crore in Telugu states, of which the most, Rs. 26.25 crore, came from Andhra alone. Outside its home state, the movie added Rs. 5 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets could add just Rs. 1 crore to the tally.

Compared to Pawan Kalyan's previous outing, They Call Him OG, the opening weekend of Ustaad Bhagat Singh looks dwarf.

Territory-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 50.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 17.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 7.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 26.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 56.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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