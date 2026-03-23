Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan’s cop actioner slips on Sunday, grosses Rs 64 crore in opening weekend

Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected Rs. 8 crore on its Day 4 (Sunday), registering a drop of 30 per cent over the previous day, which was itself a low figure. The movie wrapped its extended opening weekend of 4 days at Rs. 64.50 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is a disappointing figure for a star vehicle.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the mass action drama is expected to crash on Monday itself. It won't be able to go much farther from there on. The poor box office run of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is mainly because of its average word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics. What's embarrassing for the Pawan Kalyan film is that a Bollywood film, Dhurandhar 2, is performing better in Telugu states.

Day-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 35.50 crore 2 Rs. 10.50 crore 3 Rs. 10.50 crore 4 Rs. 8.00 crore Total Rs. 64.50 crore

The Harish Kalyan directorial performed best in its home turf, where it grossed around Rs. 57.50 crore. Of this, around Rs. 29.75 crore came from Andhra, while the rest was contributed by Nizam and Ceded. Ustaad Bhagat Singh fetched around Rs. 5.75 crore in Karnataka, and around Rs. 1.25 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer turned out to be a flop at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether it can survive in cinemas post its opening week or not.

Territory-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 57.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 19.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 8.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 29.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 64.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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