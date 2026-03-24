Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama crashes on Monday, collects Rs 66 crore in 5 days

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, added Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally on its first Monday. The mass action drama, directed by Harish Kalyan, registered a massive drop of 70 per cent over the previous day and about 93 per cent compared to the opening day. What's embarrassing for the film is that it is trailing behind Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu states in daily collections. That said, the movie has crashed on its first Monday.

The running cume of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has reached Rs. 66.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to see further drops on weekdays and end its theatrical cume very soon. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is likely to close its opening week around Rs. 70 crore gross mark.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer turned out to be a massive flop at the box office. It is nowhere close to how Powerstar's previous release, They Call Him OG, performed in its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 35.50 crore 2 Rs. 10.50 crore 3 Rs. 10.50 crore 4 Rs. 8.00 crore 5 Rs. 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 66.75 crore

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the co-leads. The film also features R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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