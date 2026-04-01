Ustaad Bhagat Singh Final Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan’s mass actioner closes theatrical run at disappointing Rs 87 crore

Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie is taking its last few breaths, which means it won't be able to stick to the cinemas post this week.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is looking to wind up its entire box office journey at just Rs. 87 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Harish Kalyan, the mass action drama fetched around Rs. 75 crore in India, while the overseas territories could contribute just USD 1.25 million, which is Rs. 12 crore gross.

The movie performed relatively better in its home state, where it fetched around Rs. 65 crore. Around Rs. 10 crore came from the rest of the Indian markets. That said, the movie turned out to be a big misfire. What's more embarrassing for the Pawan Kalyan film was that it couldn't even stand firmly against a Hindi film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It's among the rarest cases when a Bollywood movie dominates the Telugu box office.

Area-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh:

Area Box Office India Rs. 75 crore Overseas Rs. 12 crore

(USD 1.25 million) Total Rs. 87 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh suffered due to its poor marketing and average word-of-mouth. Had the movie received a positive reception, the final box office picture would have been a bit different.

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the co-leads. The film also features R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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