Ustaad Bhagat Singh North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's film grosses USD 400K for opening weekend

Pawan Kalyan is all set to return to the cinemas with Ustaad Bhagat Singh tomorrow, on March 19, 2026. The Telugu action drama, directed by Harish Shankar, witnessed disappointing pre-sales in North America, which is touted to be a home turf for Telugu stars.

The movie grossed around USD 291K in the US premieres, selling around 13,000 tickets in more than 1100 shows across 430 locations. The total North American premiere reached the USD 320K mark, a day before its premiere. It is heading to close around the USD 450K to USD 500K mark, which is nothing less than a disappointing figure for a Pawan Kalyan film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's opening day advance, including premieres in North America, has exceeded the USD 350K mark, which is Rs. 3.23 crore gross. The pre-sales for the opening weekend are close to the USD 400K mark. The total overseas advance sales of the Pawan Kalyan film have crossed the USD 500K (Rs. 4.62 Cr) for the opening day and premieres.

The movie has a couple of hours for the premiere. It will be interesting to see how much more it can add in its final tally. For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra, and others in pivotal roles.

It is clashing with a Bollywood movie, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, at the box office, which might be one of the major reasons why the movie didn't see the kind of pre-sales it was expected to. Nevertheless, there is a hope for Ustaad Bhagat Singh to record a solid opening day on its home turf. If it manages to impress the audience with its content, the movie will see an instant boost in its sales over the weekend.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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