Ustaad Bhagat Singh Opening Day Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama disappoints with Rs 40 crore Day 1 worldwide

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened on a disappointing note, collecting just Rs. 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The Pawan Kalyan starrer fetched around Rs. 35 crore from the domestic markets, while the rest, USD 550K came from the international territories.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu action film had solid occupancies but didn't go anywhere in collections, which are low compared to what the big star films are doing nowadays. Compared to Pawan Kalyan's previous outing, They Call Him OG, the opening day of Ustaad Bhagat Singh looks dwarf. For the record, OG had an opening of Rs. 131 crore gross globally.

Breaking down its collections, Ustaad Bhagat Singh raked in around Rs. 17.50 crore from Andhra, while Nizam and Ceded contributed around Rs. 14 crore to the tally. The movie found an audience outside its home state. It grossed around Rs. 2.75 crore from Karnataka, and Rs. 40 lakh from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, combined. The rest of the Indian markets could contribute a mere Rs. 35 lakh to the overall opening day.

The movie has met with average word-of-mouth among the audience, which has sealed its box office fate. However, the movie might show legs over the weekend with the Eid holidays coming. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Territory-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 31.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 9.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 17.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.40 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.35 cr. INDIA Rs. 35.00 cr. United States USD 375,000 Rest of World USD 175,000 OVERSEAS USD 550,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 40.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Ranveer Singh Day 1 Box Office Collections: Dhurandhar 2 takes historic start, Singham Again follows