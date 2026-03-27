Ustaad Bhagat Singh Opening Week Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s mass action film collects Rs 85 lakh on Day 8, hits Rs 70 crore mark in India

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, recorded a 25 per cent drop on Day 8 and added Rs. 85 lakh to the tally. That's the lowest daily collection of the film until now, which suggests that the mass action drama is near its theatrical end.

The running cume of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has now reached Rs. 70 crore gross in its 8 days of theatrical run at the Indian box office. The movie might see some spike on the second weekend, but that won't be able to save it from a disappointing theatrical end, as the damage has already been done.

The movie is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar 2 in its home state. It happens very rarely when a Bollywood film takes over a Telugu biggie in their markets. That's enough to understand how the audience prefers a good quality cinema over a regular mass actioner.

Day-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 35.50 crore 2 Rs. 10.50 crore 3 Rs. 10.50 crore 4 Rs. 8.00 crore 5 Rs. 2.00 crore 6 Rs. 1.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.15 crore 8 Rs. 0.85 crore Total Rs. 70 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected around Rs. 63 crore in its home state. Of this, around Rs. 32.25 crore came from the Andhra belt, while the remaining was contributed by the Ceded and Nizam. Outside the Telugu states, the Pawan Kalyan movie fetched around Rs. 5.75 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian states contributed a sum of Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally.

Area-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh:

Area Box Office AP/TS Rs. 63 crore Ceeded Rs. 9.00 crore Nizam Rs. 21.75 crore Andhra Rs. 32.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 5.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 70 crore

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the co-leads. The film also features R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh, among others, in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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