Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collections: Karthi starrer takes poor start, Opens with Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1 in India

Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar kick-started its box office journey on a dull note. The movie, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, took an opening of just Rs. 1.75 crore at the Indian box office. It fetched around Rs. 1.5 crore from its home turf, while the rest of India contributed approximately Rs. 25 lakh.

Backed by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green, the movie met with a mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which should be concerning for the makers. Had the Karthi starrer movie opened to a positive reception, there would have been some hopes for the film's business. One of the major reasons why the movie opened on such a low note was the lack of pre-release buzz among the audience. The movie was announced all of a sudden to release on Pongal 2026, just a week ago, after the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

Since the festive period is still on, the movie should aim for good growth over the extended opening weekend. If it manages to gain promising traction, only then it can put up a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

Opening Day Box Office collections of Vaa Vaathiyaar in India:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.25 crore INDIA Rs. 1.75 crore

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy that follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life contrary to his grandfather’s wish for him to embody the late MGR’s integrity and values, as the grandfather believes his grandson to be MGR’s reincarnation.

Besides Karthi, the movie also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

