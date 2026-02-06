Vaa Vathiyaar Closing Box Office Collections: Karthi’s action comedy flops with Rs 10 crore theatrical run

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi in the lead role, has exhausted its entire run at the box office. The Tamil movie closed its entire theatrical run at just Rs. 10 crore gross in India, becoming another failure for the production banner after Thangalaan and Kanguva. It fetched around Rs. 9 crore from the Tamil box office while the rest of Indian markets could contribute only Rs. 1 crore to the tally.

Despite releasing during the Pongal 2026 weekend, Vaa Vaathiyaar couldn't put good numbers at the box office. The Karthi starrer met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which eventually affected its business at the box office. Had the movie received a superlative word-of-mouth, things would have been a bit better.

Bankrolled by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green, Vaa Vaathiyaar was announced all of a sudden to release on Pongal 2026, just a week ago, seeing the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. The unplanned release turned out to be a big blunder as the audience wasn't even aware of its release.

Box Office collections of Vaa Vaathiyaar:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 10 crore

For the unversed, Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy that follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life contrary to his grandfather’s wish for him to embody the late MGR’s integrity and values, as the grandfather believes his grandson to be MGR’s reincarnation. Besides Karthi, the movie also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil India Box Office Collections: Jiiva's film collects Rs 33 crore in 3 weeks, nears theatrical end