Vaa Vathiyaar India Box Office Collections: Karthi's action comedy registers spike on Day 2, grosses Rs 3 crore

Karthi starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar recorded a good spike on its second day, coinciding with Pongal holiday. The action comedy, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, grossed Rs. 3 crore on Day 2, almost doubling its opening day figure. The running cume of two days has now reached Rs. 4.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Though the movie surged on Pongal Day, it won't be able to change its fate at the box office. Vaa Vaathiyaar opened to mixed reviews among the audience, which has already sealed its box office result. Had the movie met a superlative word-of-mouth, things would have been a bit different.

Bankrolled by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green, the movie needs to put up strong trends ahead to secure a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run. The movie was announced all of a sudden to release on Pongal 2026, just a week ago, after the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. That might be a reason why it is struggling to make a good sum in its initial days.

Box Office collections of Vaa Vaathiyaar:

Day Gross Day 1 Rs 1.75 crore Day 2 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 4.75 crore

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action-comedy that follows the story of DSP Rameshwaran, a corrupt police officer who lives a life contrary to his grandfather’s wish for him to embody the late MGR’s integrity and values, as the grandfather believes his grandson to be MGR’s reincarnation. Besides Karthi, the movie also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and several others in pivotal roles.

