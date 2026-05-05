Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros Final Box Office Collections: Blockbuster Malayalam film closes theatrical run at Rs 128 crore in Kerala

Malayalam film Vaazha 2 is running in its final legs. The coming-of-age comedy drama, starring a bunch of newcomers, is heading to wind up its entire theatrical run at Rs. 128 crore gross at the Indian box office. It will reach Rs. 127.75 crore by the end of this week, adding around Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally.

From there, it can add around Rs. 10 to 20 lakh to the total cume in the next couple of days as it will leave the cinemas with its digital debut on Jio Hotstar in the coming weekend. The movie performed exceptionally well in the first four weeks, which made it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in Kerala, surpassing Lokah Chapter One: Chandra. It witnessed the first major competitor from the Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer Patriot in its fifth week, which is why the movie recorded a huge drop.

Nevertheless, the Savin Da directorial emerged as one of the most profitable films of 2026, thanks to its historic performance. For the record, the movie was mounted on an estimated budget of just Rs 13 crore. Globally, Vaazha 2 smashed over Rs. 250 crore in its full run.

Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 57.20 crore 2 Rs. 42.55 crore 3 Rs. 18.35 crore 4 Rs. 8.15 crore 5 Rs. 1.50 crore (exp.) Total Rs. 127.75 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2 stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third instalment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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