Vaazha 2 Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film wreaks havoc in Kerala, closes first weekend at SUPERB Rs 26.50 crore

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. wreaked havoc at the box office. The Malayalam film starring debutants turned out to be a sensation in Kerala. It recorded its biggest single-day collection on Sunday, where it grossed Rs. 8.35 crore. Interestingly, Vaazha 2 established a non-Mohanlal Single-day record in Kerala. That said, no Malayalam film other than Mohanlal starrers could ever go over Rs. 8 crore in a single day in Kerala.

The extended first weekend of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. reached Rs. 26.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It is likely to continue its sensational run at the box office. Based on the current trends, the movie should close its opening week around Rs. 35 crore to Rs. 40 crore. It will enter the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in its second weekend in its home turf.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 26.50 crore

The worldwide gross collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. reached around Rs. 65 crore by the end of its extended first weekend.

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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