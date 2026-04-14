Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer adds Rs 5.50 crore on 2nd Monday, cume hits Rs 85 crore

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. collected Rs. 5.50 crore on its second Monday, registering a drop of 18 per cent from Friday. The second week's cume reached Rs. 28.20 crore in four days. The way the movie is performing, it will close its second week around Rs. 40 crore.

Directed by Savin Sa, the coming-of-age comedy drama took its running cume to Rs. 85.40 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie will enter the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in Kerala in its third weekend, and then it will march towards its final target.

It will be interesting to see whether the movie can surpass the lifetime theatrical cumes of Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One- Chandra. While the film is running riot at the box office, the makers have announced Vaazha 3 today.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 85.40 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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