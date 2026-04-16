Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer BLOCKBUSTER film continues its dream run, nears Rs 100 crore mark

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continues to perform well at the box office. The Hashir starrer coming-of-age comedy drama added Rs. 5.10 crore to the tally on its Day 14 (second Wednesday), which is just a 2 per cent drop from its opening day. That said, the movie is witnessing a terrific run at the box office.

The running cume of Vaazha 2 reached Rs. 95.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore club by Thursday night or Friday noon, as the movie might see a drop today because of new releases.

Directed by Savin Sa, the movie has already emerged as a blockbuster venture at the box office. It is now on the track to claim the #1 spot at the Kerala box office. However, that won't be easy, as its momentum is expected to slow down from this weekend onwards. For the record, Vaazha 2 will need to surpass Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One: Chandra's lifetime earnings to take the crown.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 95.50 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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