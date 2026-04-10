Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer comedy drama grosses SENSATIONAL Rs 57 crore in extended first week

Malayalam movie Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. wrapped its extended opening week on an impressive note. The coming-of-age comedy drama added Rs. 8.50 crore on its Day 8, witnessing a huge spike of 38 per cent over its opening day.

In fact, its Day 8 collections are on par with its Sunday collections too, which was the highest single-day figure. That said, the movie has just started its glorious run, and it will continue to storm the box office in the coming weeks as well.

The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs. 57.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office, which is a new record for a Malayalam film starring a debutant hero or a newcomer cast. Based on the current trends, Vaazha 2 is expected to see a huge spike in its second weekend, which will take it closer to the Rs. 100 crore club.

Until now, only two Malayalam movies, Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One- Chandra could able to surpass the three-digit figure in Kerala. Vaazha 2 is expected to be the third one. It even has the potential to surpass both films and emerge as the new Industry Hit in its home turf.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 57.20 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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