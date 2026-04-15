Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer emerges 3rd biggest grosser, races towards Rs 100 crore club

Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. added Rs. 5 crore to the tally on its second Tuesday. The movie registered a 10 per cent drop from Monday and around a 30 per cent drop from the last Tuesday. That's a solid hold to say the least.

The 13-day cume of Vaazha 2 reached Rs. 90.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It will wrap its second week by touching the Rs. 100 crore mark or getting closer to it. Directed by Savin Sa, the coming-of-age comedy drama will face multiple new releases, including Tovino Thomas' Pallichattambi, which is expected to grab most of the screens.

That said, the Hashir starrer might slow down in its third week. The movie has already emerged as the third biggest Malayalam grosser at the Kerala box office, surpassing 2018. It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to surpass Thudarum's Rs. 118.90 crore and Lokah Chapter One: Chandra's Rs. 121.95 crore at the Kerala box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore (est.) 13 Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 90.40 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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