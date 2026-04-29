Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film continues its DREAM run, crosses Rs. 125 crore mark in 27 days

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. added Rs. 1 crore to the tally on its fourth Tuesday, bringing the fourth week's cume to Rs. 6.90 crore in five days. It is looking to wind up this week around Rs. 9 crore or so. The movie stormed past the Rs. 125 crore mark in its 27 days of theatrical run. It will cross the Rs. 130 crore mark in its fifth weekend and then will march towards its final target.

It is likely to slow down its pace after the arrival of Patriot next weekend. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wrap up its entire cume around Rs. 140 crore gross in Kerala, which will be a banger total for a film starring newcomers. For the record, Vaazha 2 has already emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Kerala box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore 16 Rs. 3.35 crore 17 Rs. 3.50 crore 18 Rs. 4.40 crore 19 Rs. 2.25 crore 20 Rs. 1.90 crore 21 Rs. 1.60 crore 22 Rs. 1.35 crore 23 Rs. 1.25 crore 24 Rs. 1.50 crore 25 Rs. 2.15 crore 26 Rs. 1.00 crore 27 Rs. 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 125 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2 stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third instalment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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