Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film maintains good hold on 3rd Tuesday, grosses Rs 115 crore in 20 days

Vaazha 2 continued to hold well at the Kerala box office. It added Rs. 1.90 crore to the tally on its third Tuesday, registering a 15 per cent drop from Monday. The drop from the previous Tuesday is around 60 per cent.

The running cume of Vaazha 2 reached Rs. 115 crore in its 20 days of theatrical run in Kerala. The movie will cross the lifetime cume of Thudarum on its 4th Friday, becoming the second-highest grosser at the Kerala box office, and then it will march towards the No. 1 spot.

The Savin Da directorial is a massive blockbuster. It is expected to set new benchmarks by the end of its full run.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore 16 Rs. 3.35 crore 17 Rs. 3.50 crore 18 Rs. 4.40 crore 19 Rs. 2.25 crore 20 Rs. 1.90 crore Total Rs. 115.15 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2 stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third instalment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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