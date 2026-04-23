Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film records maintains good hold, on verge of surpassing Thudarum

Vaazha 2 added Rs. 1.60 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday, taking the total cume to Rs. 116.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The coming-of-age comedy drama is looking to close its third week around Rs. 118 crore, crossing the final cume of Thudarum and becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of Malayalam cinema in Kerala.

Directed by Savin Da, the movie will surpass Lokah Chapter One: Chandra by next weekend and will emerge as the biggest grosser in Kerala. It has enough fuel to keep sailing for a couple of weeks, which should take its final cume somewhere around Rs. 140 crore or so.

Globally, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. It is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 250 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore 16 Rs. 3.35 crore 17 Rs. 3.50 crore 18 Rs. 4.40 crore 19 Rs. 2.25 crore 20 Rs. 1.90 crore 21 Rs. 1.60 crore Total Rs. 116.75 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2 stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third instalment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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