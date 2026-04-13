Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer film records SUPERB 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 80 crore in 11 days

Vaazha 2 recorded a solid second weekend of Rs. 22.70 crore, with Rs. 8.35 crore coming on its second Sunday. The movie registered an 20 per cent jump in the second weekend from its first three days of theatrical run. The 11-day cume of Vaazha 2 now stands at Rs. 79.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Savin Sa, the Malayalam movie turned out to be a sensational blockbuster at the box office. Based on the current trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in its home turf very soon, possibly in the third weekend and then it will march towards its final target.

If the movie manages to perform well in the third and fourth weeks too, it might challenge the lifetime cume of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra at the Kerala box office, which is currently the highest grosser of Malayalam cinema.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 79.90 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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