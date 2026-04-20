Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Hashir starrer records SOLID 3rd weekend of Rs 10 crore, targets Lokah Chapter One's crown

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continued to perform well at the box office. The Savin Sa directorial added Rs. 10.55 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 4.30 crore coming on the third Sunday. That's a 48 per cent drop from the previous Sunday and around 17 per cent low from its opening day. Such an impressive hold is enough to analyse how well the movie is performing at the box office, that too, after the arrival of multiple new releases this weekend.

The running cume of Vaazha 2 reached Rs. 110.70 crore by the end of its third weekend, i.e., 18 days in Kerala. It has now sealed its full chances of not only surpassing the lifetime cumes of Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One: Chandra but also setting a new benchmark at the Kerala box office.

It will wrap its third week around Rs. 115 crore to Rs. 117 crore, and then will march towards the Rs. 125 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there on.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore 16 Rs. 3.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.40 crore 18 Rs. 4.30 crore Total Rs. 110.70 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third installment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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