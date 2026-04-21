Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Savin Da's film collects Rs 2.25 crore on 3rd Monday, races to beat Thudarum

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. added Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally on its third Monday, taking the third week's cume to Rs. 13.25 crore in four days. Currently standing at Rs. 113.25 crore, the movie will close its third week around Rs. 118 crore or so. That said, it will cross the lifetime cume of Thudarum by the end of its third week.

Starring a bunch of newcomers, Vaazha 2 will emerge as the highest-grossing film at the Kerala box office, surpassing Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in its fourth week, and then will march towards its final target. Its hold in the fourth and fifth weeks will determine how far the movie can go at the box office.

Directed by Savin Da, the movie has already become a huge box-office blockbuster. It is now aiming for the All-Time Blockbuster verdict.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore 8 Rs. 8.50 crore 9 Rs. 6.75 crore 10 Rs. 7.60 crore 11 Rs. 8.35 crore 12 Rs. 5.50 crore 13 Rs. 5.00 crore 14 Rs. 5.10 crore 15 Rs. 4.25 crore 16 Rs. 3.35 crore 17 Rs. 3.50 crore 18 Rs. 4.40 crore 19 Rs. 2.25 crore Total Rs. 113.25 crore

For the unversed, Vaazha 2 stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. The movie is helmed by Savin Sa, while Vipin Das served as the writer. The third installment of the much-loved franchise has already been announced.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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