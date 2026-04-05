Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Savin Sa's film continues SENSATIONAL run, grosses Rs 18 crore in 3 days

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. continued to perform well at the box office. Debuted with Rs. 5.20 crore, the Malayalam film saw a good spike on Day 2 and Day 3. It added around Rs. 5.75 crore to the tally on its Day 2, followed by a solid Rs. 7.25 crore on its Day 3.

The running cume of Vaazha 2 reached Rs. 18.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its three days of theatrical run. Interestingly, Vaazha 2 emerged as the 10th Indian film to gross over Rs. 7 crore in a single day at the Kerala box office. Previously, Odiyan, KGF Chapter 2, Leo, Empuraan, Thudarum, Coolie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, Bha Bha Bha, and Aadu 3 managed to go over the Rs. 7 crore mark in a single day in Kerala.

Based on the current trends, Vaazha 2 is looking to close its opening weekend at Rs. 26 crore or so, which will be a new weekend record for a Malayalam film starring a debut hero or star cast. The worldwide gross collections of Vaazha 2 have stormed past the Rs. 45 crore mark. It is locked to mark its entry in the Rs. 50 crore club by EOD.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore Total Rs. 18.20 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles. It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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