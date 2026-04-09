Vaazha 2 Kerala Box Office Collections: Savin Sa's film continues TERRIFIC run, enters Rs 50 crore club in just 8 days

Vaazha 2 maintained a strong hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 7.50 crore on its Day 7 (Wednesday), registering a jump of 10 percent over Tuesday. It took its 7-day cume to Rs. 48.70 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Savin Sa, Vaazha 2, starring a bunch of newcomers, is all set to close its extended opening week around Rs. 55 crore or so, making it the third fastest entry into the Rs. 50 crore club at the Kerala box office. In fact, as you are reading this, the movie has already entered the half-century club.

The way it is performing, the movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. If the movie performs on the expected lines, it has the potential to not only cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala, but also to emerge as the new Industry Hit. However, that will heavily depend on its second and third weeks' performance.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.20 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 8.30 crore 5 Rs. 7.40 crore 6 Rs. 7.30 crore 7 Rs. 7.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 48.70 crore

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returned with a sequel titled Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Directed by Savin Sa, the film stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in the leading roles.

It features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili, while A Team handled the background scores. The musical supervision was done by Ankit Menon. With Akhil Lailasuran handling the cinematography, Kannan Mohan served as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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